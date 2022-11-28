Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh named finalist for Broyles Award

Alex Golesh is up for the Broyles Award, which is given to the top assistant coach in the nation. Golesh, who by all accounts is Josh Heupel’s right hand man, helped Tennessee to become the No. 1 offense in all of college football in 2022.

Golesh doesn’t call plays, that responsibility has always been on Heupel. However, Golesh is heavily involved in every other aspect, including coaching the tight end position. He’s got experience coaching running backs, as well as handling run game coordinator responsibilities. Now 38 years old, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if a head coaching opportunity came knocking pretty soon. It’s a matter of when, not if.

Personally, Golesh is my favorite staffer to listen to in a press conference setting. He goes into so much detail with every answer, and it’s very apparently how invested he is in his roster.

Golesh is the second Tennessee assistant ever to be nominated for the Broyles award, joining David Cutcliffe who was nominated in 1998.

Georgia offensive coordinator/QBs coach Todd Monken, Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and TCU offensive coordinator/QBs coach Garrett Riley are the other four finalists. The winner will be announced on December 6th.