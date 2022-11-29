How to watch: Tennessee vs. McNeese State

Tennessee, fresh off a tournament win in the Battle 4 Atlantis, is back home in Knoxville ready to take on McNeese State. The Volunteers ran through Butler, USC and Kansas on their way to an early-season tournament title, giving a big time boost to Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament resume.

The Vols did it without Josiah-Jordan James, too.

Rick Barnes’ team quickly picked up the pieces from that early season loss to Colorado, putting it behind them and getting back to playing high-level basketball. They’ve now got a couple of tune-up games in front of them ahead of some big non-conference challenges.

McNeese State is 2-5 so far this season. In a similar matchup last week, Baylor beat McNeese 89-60.

Tennessee is still trying to work some kinks out offensively, with Triple-J’s status in question. Barnes has gone to Tyreke Key at point guard, allowing Zakai Zeigler to come off of the bench. We won’t truly see what this group has until James returns, who continues to nurse a sore knee.

The Volunteers have McNeese, Alcorn and Eastern Kentucky up next ahead of non-conference tests against Maryland and Arizona.

How to Watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App