Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young earns invite to Senior Bowl

As expected, the Senior Bowl has come calling for Tennessee defensive end Byron Young. The standout edge rusher has been on the NFL’s radar since last year, and now Young is set to go through the NFL Draft process should he choose to do so.

Young earned an invite to the Senior Bowl, posting the following video on Twitter.

Young went through Senior Day festivities against Missouri, so everyone fully expects him to accept this invite and turn pro. The JUCO product finished up his 2022 regular season with 34 tackles, ten tackles for loss and five sacks. He was credited with an impressive 36 quarterback pressures during his final year in Knoxville.

One of the best stories in all of college football, Young has definitely earned his way to be in this position. He nearly gave up on his football career at one point, but eventually tried out for the Georgia Military College football team back in 2019. He was holding a job as a Dollar General manager at that time, but things quickly changed.

The twitched up pass rusher still has some upside to unlock, and NFL teams should love his athletic traits. There’s a lot to work with here in today’s NFL, with edge rushers being as important as they’ve ever been.

Based on rankings that we’ve seen throughout the year, Young should hear his name called at some point on day two of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Senior Bowl is set for February 4th in Mobile, Alabama. Of course, the week leading up to the actual game is what matters, as players will go through live practices and interviews with NFL organizations. NFL Network will have the coverage all week long.