Tennessee OT Darnell Wright earns invite to Senior Bowl

Another Tennessee Volunteer has earned an invite to the Senior Bowl. Following edge rusher Byron Young, Tennessee right tackle Darnell Wright also received his invite to the premier college football all-star event.

Praises to god always. y'all coulda snuck a lil 2 pack of Reese's in here, wouldn't hurt nobody. @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/BcQAJDhD9o — Darnell Wright (@darnell_5232) November 29, 2022

Wright has rocketed up draft boards this season after kicking back over to the right tackle position. He manned the left tackle spot in 2021, giving teams some versatility to view on tape. The former five-star prospect has been a mainstay on the Tennessee offensive line for the past four years.

As a senior, Wright was named the SEC offensive lineman of the week on two separate occasions, most notably for his performance against Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson.

Wright did not allow a sack all season long, per PFF.

As a high school prospect, Wright ranked 25th overall in the class of 2019, coming out of West Virginia. He ended up starting the bulk of the games as a true freshman, before moving into a full time role as a sophomore. In total, Wright has 41 career starts under his belt as Tennessee’s regular season comes to a close.

Just like Byron Young, Wright is a likely day two prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. For reference, Wright did go through senior day festivities before the game against Missouri, perhaps signalling his intention of going pro. With the COVID season still available, Wright does have the opportunity to return to Tennessee.

The Senior Bowl is set for February 4th in Mobile, Alabama. NFL Network will have coverage of the practices all week long, leading into the game.