How to watch Tennessee vs. Georgia in Week 10

No. 1 Tennessee has made the trip down to Athens today to face the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs with just about everything on the line. The winner here likely ends up in Atlanta for the SEC Championship game — the winner also is going to be pretty difficult to keep out of the College Football Playoff.

Tennessee football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Vols games, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Tennessee football this season.

Georgia opened as an eight point favorite and that number has held firm all week. As of Saturday morning, we’ve finally got some movement. The Bulldogs are out to an 8.5 point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Can Georgia slow down this potent Tennessee attack? No team has in recent weeks — no team has come close, actually. This will be the toughest test yet, however. On the other side, can the Tennessee front shut down Georgia’s pro-style attack? They did one week ago against Kentucky, but obviously Georgia brings quite a bit more talent to the table.

It’s all on the line today in Athens.

How to watch

Location: Athens, Georgia

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: CBS Sports