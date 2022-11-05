How to watch Tennessee vs. Georgia in Week 10

No. 1 Tennessee has made the trip down to Athens today to face the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs with just about everything on the line. The winner here likely ends up in Atlanta for the SEC Championship game — the winner also is going to be pretty difficult to keep out of the College Football Playoff.
Georgia opened as an eight point favorite and that number has held firm all week. As of Saturday morning, we’ve finally got some movement. The Bulldogs are out to an 8.5 point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Can Georgia slow down this potent Tennessee attack? No team has in recent weeks — no team has come close, actually. This will be the toughest test yet, however. On the other side, can the Tennessee front shut down Georgia’s pro-style attack? They did one week ago against Kentucky, but obviously Georgia brings quite a bit more talent to the table.
It’s all on the line today in Athens.
How to watch
Location: Athens, Georgia
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Streaming: CBS Sports
Loading comments...