Tennessee falls in AP poll following loss to Georgia

Tennessee’s trip to Athens didn’t go as planned. The Volunteers were blanketed by the Georgia defense all day long, and mental mistakes and defensive breakdowns didn’t do much to help. The Volunteers got down early, and as the rain came down in the second half, Tennessee’s undefeated season slowly but surely melted away.
Georgia looked the part of a defending national champion, finishing it off to the tune of 27-13. Their reward? The No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll — and likely the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State, despite sleepwalking through their game against Northwestern, remains at No. 2. Michigan and TCU both jumped Tennessee, who fell to No. 5. Oregon moved to 6, while LSU jumped up to No. 7.
After their loss — and elimination from playoff contention — Alabama fell down to 10th.
The new College Football Playoff rankings will come out on Tuesday night, live on ESPN.
Updated AP Top 25
1-Georgia
2-Ohio State
3-Michigan
4-TCU
5-Tennessee
6-Oregon
7-LSU
8-USC
9-UCLA
10–Alabama
11-Ole Miss
12-Clemson
13-Utah
14-Penn State
15-North Carolina
16-Tulane
17-NC State
18-Texas
19-Liberty
20–Notre Dame
21-Illinois
22–UCF
23-Kansas State
24-Washington
