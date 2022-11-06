Tennessee falls in AP poll following loss to Georgia

Tennessee’s trip to Athens didn’t go as planned. The Volunteers were blanketed by the Georgia defense all day long, and mental mistakes and defensive breakdowns didn’t do much to help. The Volunteers got down early, and as the rain came down in the second half, Tennessee’s undefeated season slowly but surely melted away.

Georgia looked the part of a defending national champion, finishing it off to the tune of 27-13. Their reward? The No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll — and likely the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State, despite sleepwalking through their game against Northwestern, remains at No. 2. Michigan and TCU both jumped Tennessee, who fell to No. 5. Oregon moved to 6, while LSU jumped up to No. 7.

After their loss — and elimination from playoff contention — Alabama fell down to 10th.

The new College Football Playoff rankings will come out on Tuesday night, live on ESPN.

Updated AP Top 25

1-Georgia

2-Ohio State

3-Michigan

4-TCU

5-Tennessee

6-Oregon

7-LSU

8-USC

9-UCLA

10–Alabama

11-Ole Miss

12-Clemson

13-Utah

14-Penn State

15-North Carolina

16-Tulane

17-NC State

18-Texas

19-Liberty

20–Notre Dame

21-Illinois

22–UCF

23-Kansas State

24-Washington

25-Florida State