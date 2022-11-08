How to watch: College Football Playoff rankings reveal

Round No. 2 of the College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed tonight, live on ESPN. Tennessee debuted at No. 1 last week, but took one on the chin last Saturday in Athens against Georgia.

The Bulldogs are expected to rise to the top spot this week, while undefeated Ohio State, Michigan and TCU should follow. Tennessee seems likely to land at the No. 5 spot, with just three games left. Following the Alabama and Clemson losses on Saturday, the Volunteers remain in a pretty good spot with their toughest games now behind them.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee still has the fourth best odds to win the National Championship at +1600. Georgia is now down to +100, with Ohio State following at +200. What does that tell us? Win out and Tennessee will more than likely make that final four with Ohio State and Michigan set to play each other in a couple of weeks.

The intrigue tonight comes after the top five, in my opinion. Where does the committee slot in LSU after their win over Alabama? How do they stack up against one-loss teams like Oregon, USC and UCLA? Could the Tigers make a push towards the final four if they run the table — despite the two losses? They’ll need some help, and they can’t afford any slips at all, but I’m interested to see how the committee sets them up for that final run tonight.

How to watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App