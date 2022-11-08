Four-star guard Cameron Carr commits to Tennessee

Tennessee basketball, fresh off of a 1-0 start to the 2022-23 season, picked up another 2023 commitment on Tuesday afternoon. Four-star guard Cameron Carr announced his college decision, picking the Volunteers.

Carr picked Tennessee over offers from Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia.

Carr is the 87th ranked player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. The 6-4, 160 pound combo guard is out of Branson, Missouri. Carr took an official visit to Tennessee in October, sealing the deal for the Volunteers even after recent looks at both Louisville and Virginia.

Tennessee offered Carr just a little over one month ago after visiting and watching him practice. He’s soared up the recruiting rankings this year, capitalizing on a solid summer with MoKan Elite on the Nike EYBL Circuit.

Interest quickly began to grow, and Tennessee was there to capitalize early as we’ve seen them do so many times before. The Zakai Zeigler and Freddie Dillone situations come to mind here.

Speaking of, Carr joins borderline five-star guard Freddie Dillone, four-star center JP Estrella and three star power forward Cade Phillips. The class of 2023 is a big one for Rick Barnes, with Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Julian Phillips and Tyreke Key all likely on the way out. That’s quite a few minutes to replace, and the staff has done a nice early job to lock up some replacements.