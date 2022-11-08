OL Vysen Lang commits to Tennessee

Tennessee has added an offensive line commitment this afternoon, picking up a pledge from three-star offensive lineman Vysen Lang out of Pike Road, Alabama.

ROCKY TOP IM COMING HOME!!! pic.twitter.com/LMxuXmtkGf — SM00TH (@VysenL) November 8, 2022

Lang is one of the bigger commitments at this portion of the cycle. Tennessee’s offensive line recruiting fell a bit short early on, as they failed to close on two of their biggest offensive line targets in 5-star Francis Mauigoa and 4-star Stanton Ramil. They still landed priority offensive tackle target, 4-star Shamurad Umarov (whose rise in the recruiting rankings we called earlier), but the Volunteers were looking for another high level line prospect to pair with him.

Lang seems to be that prospect. His 247Sports composite ranking is nothing special (he’s only a 3-star, ranked 625th overall) but his list of suitors is eye popping. Lang’s final four included Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, and Texas. Part of the push from other programs is the narrowing of options on the board—but there’s a lot of chatter about what Lang can be at the next level. His original projection was along the interior. However, his recent development between his junior and senior seasons has some thinking he can play right tackle at the next level. He has some decent length and a strong base to work from. For now, I’d assume Tennessee wants him starting inside.

Lang is Tennessee’s 22nd commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Lang is the third offensive lineman of the class, along with the aforementioned Umarov and 3-star Ayden Bussell. Tennessee will kick the tires on some other linemen, but they will be a bit pickier until the signing days roll around. There’s also a chance they go portal hunting for another addition.