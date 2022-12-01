Miles Campbell enters transfer portal

Another day, another entry into the transfer portal for the Tennessee Volunteers. It’s another offensive player, this time coming at the tight end position. Miles Campbell, a former four-star prospect, will explore his options this offseason.

Campbell joins Jimmy Calloway, Jimmy Holiday, Len’Neth Whitehead and Justin Williams-Thomas in the portal.

3 Years of eligibility! pic.twitter.com/gOpnIM8vI7 — MILES CAMPBELL (@Miles3campbell) December 1, 2022

Campbell’s entry isn’t all that surprising, despite him seeming to have an opportunity going forward with Princeton Fant and perhaps Jacob Warren exiting the program this offseason. Campbell never seemed to settle in, and an early season injury didn’t help things this year.

Campbell did not commit to this staff — he was a part of Jeremy Pruitt’s 2021 class, for reference. He ended up redshirting in 2021, and only saw action in one game (UT-Martin) this season. Campbell should have three years of eligibility remaining.

Tight end was a need before today, and now it’s an even bigger one moving forward. We’ll see what Warren decides to do, but currently, the Volunteers are going to be left with Hunter Salmon and Charlie Browder. Big time prospect Ethan Davis is a part of this 2023 class, but Tennessee will need a couple of bodies out of the portal just to ease depth concerns.