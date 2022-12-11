How to watch: Tennessee vs. Maryland

Tennessee is back in action today, set for a big test. The Volunteers are in Brooklyn, ready to take on No. 13 Maryland in a big time non-conference matchup. The Terrapins are 8-1 overall, coming off of their first loss of the year to Wisconsin earlier this week.

Rick Barnes and his Volunteers are riding high, coming off of a Battle 4 Atlantis victory a couple of weeks ago. Tennessee has breezed through three tune-up games since then.

They’ve been nursing a couple of injuries during that time, too. Tennessee is dealing with Josiah-Jordan James’ sore knee, and a shoulder sprain for Santiago Vescovi. Vescovi has missed the last two games, while James has played limited minutes. Clearly, their status today will play a big part in the outcome.

Tennessee is a 4.5 point favorite against Maryland, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to Watch

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Streaming: Fox Sports