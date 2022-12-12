Tennessee rises in AP Poll again after beating Maryland

Tennessee is on the move again in the polls, climbing up another spot after grabbing a big win over Maryland on Sunday. It was nearly a disaster for the Volunteers, who blew a 21 point lead in the second half. Maryland had a shot to tie in the closing seconds, but couldn’t connect on the three.

The Vols struggled on the offensive end down the stretch, going through one of their patented dry spells to close the game. They can’t have that happen on Saturday night, when they make the trip to Arizona to face the No. 9 Wildcats.

We have a new team at the top this week after the Houston loss to Alabama. Purdue is the new No. 1, followed by Virginia, UConn and Alabama. The Cougars fell to 5th, just ahead of Tennessee at No. 6.

Check out the rest of the poll below.

Updated AP Top 25