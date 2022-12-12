 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tennessee rises in AP Poll again after beating Maryland

By Terry A. Lambert
NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Tennessee Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee is on the move again in the polls, climbing up another spot after grabbing a big win over Maryland on Sunday. It was nearly a disaster for the Volunteers, who blew a 21 point lead in the second half. Maryland had a shot to tie in the closing seconds, but couldn’t connect on the three.

The Vols struggled on the offensive end down the stretch, going through one of their patented dry spells to close the game. They can’t have that happen on Saturday night, when they make the trip to Arizona to face the No. 9 Wildcats.

We have a new team at the top this week after the Houston loss to Alabama. Purdue is the new No. 1, followed by Virginia, UConn and Alabama. The Cougars fell to 5th, just ahead of Tennessee at No. 6.

Check out the rest of the poll below.

Updated AP Top 25

  1. Purdue
  2. Virginia
  3. UConn
  4. Alabama
  5. Houston
  6. Tennessee
  7. Texas
  8. Kansas
  9. Arizona
  10. Arkansas
  11. Baylor
  12. Duke
  13. Kentucky
  14. Indiana
  15. Gonzaga
  16. UCLA
  17. Mississippi State
  18. Illinois
  19. Auburn
  20. Maryland
  21. TCU
  22. Wisconsin
  23. Ohio State
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Miami

