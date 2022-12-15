Darnell Wright declares for NFL Draft, will play in Orange Bowl

Darnell Wright is headed to the Senior Bowl and then the NFL Draft, but he’s not leaving just yet. Wright officially announced his plan to head to the pros on Thursday, while also noting that he will be playing in the Orange Bowl against Clemson.

Can't thank @Vol_Football enough it's been a hell of a time. To all my teammates that helped me get to this point can't thank y'all enough and to the fans that believed in us along the way I'm happy to say I left it better than I found it #GBO pic.twitter.com/os1YUO4KwG — Darnell Wright (@darnell_5232) December 15, 2022

“This place and my teammates have given me so much. Therefore, I can’t wait to take the field again one more time in the Orange and White in the Orange Bowl on December 30.

See you all in Miami!”

Wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman have both already opted out of playing in the bowl game, which will make the offense look quite different against Clemson. Joe Milton will be throwing to Ramel Keyton, Bru McCoy and Squirrel White, but he will have his starting right tackle in front of him.

Wright has not allowed a single sack this season, putting together a really strong senior campaign. His performance has moved him up draft boards, and Wright should be a day two pick in April if all goes well through the draft process.

The former five-star prospect has over 40 career starts, along with experience at both left and right tackle. The 6-6, 335 pound tackle was twice named the SEC offensive lineman of the week in 2022, following his efforts against Kentucky and Alabama.