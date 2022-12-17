How to watch: Tennessee at Arizona

Tennessee’s toughest test of the season has arrived — a road trip out west to face a really good Arizona team. This is the return trip of the series, with the Volunteers coming out on top last year in Knoxville. This time around, both are ranked inside of the top ten.

It’s a true contrast of styles, with the nation’s top offense (Arizona) facing the nation’s top defense (Tennessee).

“It’s going to be a fist fight,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said on Tuesday. “That’s the way they play and there’s really no other way to describe it. You think you’re going to go in and win this game by being dainty and cute, you got another thing coming.”

The Wildcats are 9-1 on the year and the champions of the Maui Invitational. They’ll face the champions of the Battle 4 Atlantis tonight on their home floor.

“It’s going to be hard,” Rick Barnes said this week. “There is no doubt when you watch them play, they’re a heavy inside-out team. Certainly have shooters that surround that. But they do as good of a job as anybody. From the time they get the ball, they’re looking at that basket. They’ve got post guys that are running to get it and get it early. If not they get ball-screen actions. And they move you to get to it. They do a great job of getting to the rim, throwing it up and going and getting it.”

Once again, Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James is a question mark for this one as he continues to nurse a sore knee.

Arizona is a 3.5 point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to Watch

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Tucson, Arizona

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App