Live Bowl Game Tracker

Folks, it’s bowl season. 82 teams, 41 games. Let’s get to it.

12/16 — Bahamas Bowl

UAB-24 | Miami (OH)-20

Recap: Miami of Ohio and UAB brought an incredible start to 2022-23 bowl season. A back and forth game almost in its entirety, a Jermaine Brown Jr. 12-yard touchdown on 4th-and-1 put UAB up 24-to-20 with 1:33 left in the game. Miami drove their way down, and with the help of a facemask penalty with one second left, they were set up with a better chance to win at the 15-yard line.

UAB stops Miami (OH) two yards short of the end zone on the final play of the Bahamas Bowl



What a dramatic finish to start off bowl season pic.twitter.com/MBw2WgT6dp — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 16, 2022

An incredible finish, and that’s just game one!

Game MVP: UAB WR Trea Shropshire: 6 rec, 183 yards, TD, 30.6 YPR

12/16 — Cure Bowl

Troy-18 | UTSA-12

Recap: Despite Troy being the team known for its suffocating defense, it was UTSA whose defense took over the early portions of this game. Three of Troy’s first six drives resulted in a fumble, safety, and interception, and the Roadrunners went up 12-0 nearing the end of the half.

That interception, however, is when this game turned on its head. Gunnar Watson’s pass was intercepted by Clifford Chattman, but Chattman fumbled the ball and Troy recovered it at the 13 yard line. An interception turned 23-yard gain for Troy led to Troy’s first points, and they never looked back. Troy’s defense then took over what wound up being a very ugly game as the Trojans scored 18 unanswered points to close out the game, capped off by a goal line stand late in the game with some help from some questionable decisions by UTSA.

Game MVP: Troy LB Richard Jibunor: 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 INT, 1 FR

12/17 — Fenway Bowl

Louisville-24 | Cincinnati-7

Recap: This was a very ugly offensive game through the air. Louisville stymied Cincinnati’s struggling offense, sacking Evan Prater seven times en route to allowing just 127 total yards. Louisville dominated via the pass rush but also on the ground. The Cardinals rushed for 287 yards with Maurice Turner carrying the rock 31 times for 160 yards while Jawhar Jordan added 115 and two touchdowns on just nine carries. Though this rivalry game hasn’t been played in nine years, Louisville holds onto the Keg of Nails.

Game MVP: Jawhar Jordan: 9 carries, 115 yards, 2 TD

12/17 — Las Vegas Bowl

Oregon State-30 | Florida-3

Recap: Florida was missing its three best players, and it showed. Anthony Richardson, Justin Shorter, all-world guard O’Cyrus Torrence, and leading tackler Ventrell Miller were all out, leaving Jack Miller to lead a very absent offense against a stingy Oregon State defense. Miller played fine considering the circumstances, but it was Florida’s usually stout rushing attack that went missing entirely. Florida’s ground game went to the tune of 33 carries for 39 yards, good for -0.53 EPA per attempt.

On the flip side, Oregon State’s offense played efficient, turnover free football, which was all their defense needed. Ben Gulbranson completed 12-of-19 passes for 165 yards and a passing and rushing touchdown. Deshaun Fenwick added 107 yards on 21 carries. Oregon State’s defense was pitching a shutout until late in the fourth when Florida kicked a field goal with 37 seconds left.

Game MVP: OSU LB Kyrei Fisher-Morris: 11 tackles, 1 sack, 3 TFL

12/17 — Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Fresno State-29 | Washington State-6

Recap: Capping off the afternoon of blowouts, Mountain West champion Fresno State put it on Washington State at SoFi Stadium. Fresno State has been playing as well as any Group-of-Five team in the country since mid-October, and that’s due to Jake Haener returning and their defense. Holding Washington State to 182 total yards of offense and six points, it marks the seventh time in their now nine-game winning streak that they’ve held their opponent under 20 points.

As for Haener, he was his usual terrific self. He completed 24-of-36 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns, making six straight games to end the season without an interception. While Haener was great, it was running back Jordan Mims who totally controlled this game. Mims rushed 18 times for 209 yards and two touchdowns, taking the early high mark among all backs thus far this bowl season.

Game MVP: Fresno RB Jordan Mims: 20 touches, 236 scrimmage yds (209 rush), 2 TD

12/17 — LendingTree Bowl

Southern Miss-38 | Rice-24

Recap: For the entire first half, Rice played like a five-win team. They trailed 17-3 going into the break, struggling to get anything going on offense. In the third quarter, however, Rice and Southern Miss switched places. Rice went on a 21-0 run to take a 24-17 lead, and when Southern Miss answered with their own score, it was all knotted up heading into the fourth.

Southern Miss put together a 98-yard touchdown drive in their first possession of the final quarter, taking back all the momentum. Frank Gore Jr. rushed for 83 yards on the drive including a first play 59 yard burst. We’ll get to Son of Gore in just a moment. Southern Miss’ defense clamped Rice’s offense, and Gore Jr. emphatically put this one away with a 55 yard touchdown run.

Frank Gore Jr. wasn’t just dominant, he was historic. Gore rushed for 329 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. His 329 yards are the most in a bowl game this century. Oh, and to cap it off, he threw for a touchdown as well.

Game MVP: So. Miss RB Frank Gore Jr.: 21 carries, 329 yds, 2 TD, passing TD

12/17 — New Mexico Bowl

BYU-24 | SMU-23

Recap: The joy of victory, the agony of defeat. A close game defined by its second half runs by both teams all came down to a two-point conversion with eight seconds left.

TANNER MORDECAI IS STOPPED AND BYU WINS THE NEW MEXICO BOWL pic.twitter.com/gxh0UI9Hyz — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) December 18, 2022

It’s a brutal way for Tanner Mordecai’s incredible two year run at SMU to end. Mordecai will be just one of six quarterbacks over the last two years with over 6,000 passing yards and 70+ passing touchdowns. The other four are CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Sam Hartman, and Will Rogers.

As for BYU, this will be their final bowl game as an independent as they join the Big 12 next season. The Cougars defense held one of the highest scoring offenses in all of FBS to just 23 points.

Game MVP: BYU LB Ben Bywater: 11 tackles, 1 INT, pick-six