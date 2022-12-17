Bowl Game Results Tracker

Folks, it’s bowl season. 82 teams, 41 games. Let’s get to it.

12/16 — Bahamas Bowl

UAB-24 | Miami (OH)-20

Recap: Miami of Ohio and UAB brought an incredible start to 2022-23 bowl season. A back and forth game almost in its entirety, a Jermaine Brown Jr. 12-yard touchdown on 4th-and-1 put UAB up 24-to-20 with 1:33 left in the game. Miami drove their way down, and with the help of a facemask penalty with one second left, they were set up with a better chance to win at the 15-yard line.

UAB stops Miami (OH) two yards short of the end zone on the final play of the Bahamas Bowl



What a dramatic finish to start off bowl season

An incredible finish, and that’s just game one!

Game MVP: UAB WR Trea Shropshire: 6 rec, 183 yards, TD, 30.6 YPR

12/16 — Cure Bowl

Troy-18 | UTSA-12

Recap: Despite Troy being the team known for its suffocating defense, it was UTSA whose defense took over the early portions of this game. Three of Troy’s first six drives resulted in a fumble, safety, and interception, and the Roadrunners went up 12-0 nearing the end of the half.

That interception, however, is when this game turned on its head. Gunnar Watson’s pass was intercepted by Clifford Chattman, but Chattman fumbled the ball and Troy recovered it at the 13 yard line. An interception turned 23-yard gain for Troy led to Troy’s first points, and they never looked back. Troy’s defense then took over what wound up being a very ugly game as the Trojans scored 18 unanswered points to close out the game, capped off by a goal line stand late in the game with some help from some questionable decisions by UTSA.

Game MVP: Troy LB Richard Jibunor: 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 INT, 1 FR

12/17 — Fenway Bowl

Louisville-24 | Cincinnati-7

Recap: This was a very ugly offensive game through the air. Louisville stymied Cincinnati’s struggling offense, sacking Evan Prater seven times en route to allowing just 127 total yards. Louisville dominated via the pass rush but also on the ground. The Cardinals rushed for 287 yards with Maurice Turner carrying the rock 31 times for 160 yards while Jawhar Jordan added 115 and two touchdowns on just nine carries. Though this rivalry game hasn’t been played in nine years, Louisville holds onto the Keg of Nails.

Game MVP: Jawhar Jordan: 9 carries, 115 yards, 2 TD

12/17 — Las Vegas Bowl

Oregon State-30 | Florida-3

Recap: Florida was missing its three best players, and it showed. Anthony Richardson, Justin Shorter, all-world guard O’Cyrus Torrence, and leading tackler Ventrell Miller were all out, leaving Jack Miller to lead a very absent offense against a stingy Oregon State defense. Miller played fine considering the circumstances, but it was Florida’s usually stout rushing attack that went missing entirely. Florida’s ground game went to the tune of 33 carries for 39 yards, good for -0.53 EPA per attempt.

On the flip side, Oregon State’s offense played efficient, turnover free football, which was all their defense needed. Ben Gulbranson completed 12-of-19 passes for 165 yards and a passing and rushing touchdown. Deshaun Fenwick added 107 yards on 21 carries. Oregon State’s defense was pitching a shutout until late in the fourth when Florida kicked a field goal with 37 seconds left.

Game MVP: OSU LB Kyrei Fisher-Morris: 11 tackles, 1 sack, 3 TFL

12/17 — Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Fresno State-29 | Washington State-6

Recap: Capping off the afternoon of blowouts, Mountain West champion Fresno State put it on Washington State at SoFi Stadium. Fresno State has been playing as well as any Group-of-Five team in the country since mid-October, and that’s due to Jake Haener returning and their defense. Holding Washington State to 182 total yards of offense and six points, it marks the seventh time in their now nine-game winning streak that they’ve held their opponent under 20 points.

As for Haener, he was his usual terrific self. He completed 24-of-36 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns, making six straight games to end the season without an interception. While Haener was great, it was running back Jordan Mims who totally controlled this game. Mims rushed 18 times for 209 yards and two touchdowns, taking the early high mark among all backs thus far this bowl season.

Game MVP: Fresno RB Jordan Mims: 20 touches, 236 scrimmage yds (209 rush), 2 TD

12/17 — LendingTree Bowl

Southern Miss-38 | Rice-24

Recap: For the entire first half, Rice played like a five-win team. They trailed 17-3 going into the break, struggling to get anything going on offense. In the third quarter, however, Rice and Southern Miss switched places. Rice went on a 21-0 run to take a 24-17 lead, and when Southern Miss answered with their own score, it was all knotted up heading into the fourth.

Southern Miss put together a 98-yard touchdown drive in their first possession of the final quarter, taking back all the momentum. Frank Gore Jr. rushed for 83 yards on the drive including a first play 59 yard burst. We’ll get to Son of Gore in just a moment. Southern Miss’ defense clamped Rice’s offense, and Gore Jr. emphatically put this one away with a 55 yard touchdown run.

Frank Gore Jr. wasn’t just dominant, he was historic. Gore rushed for 329 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. His 329 yards are the most in a bowl game this century. Oh, and to cap it off, he threw for a touchdown as well.

Game MVP: So. Miss RB Frank Gore Jr.: 21 carries, 329 yds, 2 TD, passing TD

12/17 — New Mexico Bowl

BYU-24 | SMU-23

Recap: The joy of victory, the agony of defeat. A close game defined by its second half runs by both teams all came down to a two-point conversion with eight seconds left.

TANNER MORDECAI IS STOPPED AND BYU WINS THE NEW MEXICO BOWL

It’s a brutal way for Tanner Mordecai’s incredible two year run at SMU to end. Mordecai will be just one of six quarterbacks over the last two years with over 6,000 passing yards and 70+ passing touchdowns. The other four are CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Sam Hartman, and Will Rogers.

As for BYU, this will be their final bowl game as an independent as they join the Big 12 next season. The Cougars defense held one of the highest scoring offenses in all of FBS to just 23 points.

Game MVP: BYU LB Ben Bywater: 11 tackles, 1 INT, pick-six

12/17 — Frisco Bowl

Boise State-35 | North Texas-32

Recap: All was quiet in Frisco as North Texas had an upset brewing in a low-scoring battle at halftime. The Mean Green led 10-6 at the break, but as you can see, a lot happened in the second half. Boise State’s offense exploded as Taylen Green and Ashton Jeanty led the Bronco offense to 29 points in the second half, and they needed all of them.

The third quarter saw five lead changes until Boise bucked the trend with a touchdown to open the fourth quarter, putting them up 35-24. North Texas scored with 8:17 left to cut the lead to 35-32, but they ultimately stalled out on their final drive, giving Boise its first bowl win since 2017.

Game MVP: Boise QB Taylen Green: 13/22, 137 yds, 1 TD, 119 rush yds, 2 TD

TOP PERFORMERS THROUGH 12/17

Passing

Fresno State: Jake Haener: 24/36, 280 yards, 2 TD, 67.5 QBR

Rushing

So Miss: Frank Gore Jr: 21 carries, 329 yds, 2 TD, passing TD, 15.7 YPC

Receiving

UAB: Trea Shropshire: 6 rec, 183 yards, TD, 30.6 YPR

Defensive

Troy: Richard Jibunor: 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 INT, 1 FR

Oregon St: Kyrei Fisher-Morris: 11 tackles, 1 sack, 3 TFL

12/19 — Myrtle Beach Bowl

Marshall-28 | UConn-14

Recap: UConn found themselves in a 28-0 hole early in the third quarter to a much better Marshall team. To the Huskies’ credit, they fought and scraped back, adding 14 points, and though they came up short, it was their effort especially defensively that had their fans cheering them on loudly in Myrtle Beach.

UConn actually out-gained the Thundering Herd 316 to 303, but Marshall’s top tier defense completely overmatched UConn’s offense, mainly in the trenches, leading to three turnovers (we won’t credit them for the Hail Mary INT). As for Marshall, this win marks a nine-win season with a win over Notre Dame in South Bend. This marks six straight years in a bowl game, and it was a great year for first year head coach Charles Huff.

Game MVP: Marshall LB Eli Neal: 10 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 PBU

12/20 — Myrtle Beach Bowl

Eastern Michigan-41 | San Jose State-27

Recap: San Jose State went up 13-0 about halfway through the first quarter. They came out of the first frame up 13-9. It was the last lead they held. From the start of the second quarter onward, Eastern Michigan dominated San Jose State, outscoring the Spartans 32-14 the rest of the way.

The Eagles defense forced three turnovers, all interceptions, scoring 14 points off of them. From down 13-9 to leading 30-13 at halftime, it was pretty much wrapped up after 30 minutes.

Let’s all take a moment and talk about Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan’s head coach. This man is a Program Builder to its core definition. Prior to Creighton’s arrival, Eastern made just one bowl game their previous 39 years. Creighton inherited the worst active college football program in the history of Division I-A/FBS history. In his nine seasons in Ypsilanti, he has the program’s first nine win season in 35 years. His three 7-plus win seasons are as many seven-win seasons as Eastern Michigan had altogether in their 39 years as an FBS program before he got there.

EMU had 10 seasons of three or fewer wins just this century, and Creighton has now had this program in five bowls in the last seven years. Among MAC programs, only Toledo and Ohio can match that, and not one school can up it. He has built a culture in a still highly disadvantageous program in terms of winning, and he just landed their first ever top 100 recruiting class. It’s time to give Chris Creighton his flowers and question just what exactly a bigger Group-of-Five school is waiting for to hire this man.

Game MVP: EMU QB Taylor Powell: 18/30, 298 yards, 2 TD, INT, 72.8 QBR

12/20 — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Toledo-21 | Liberty-19

Recap: This came down to a failed two-point conversion from Liberty after a 67-yard double pass for a touchdown with 3:40 left to play that ultimately sealed the Flames’ fate.

Toledo played well in the second half, overcoming a 7-3 halftime deficit, and it largely came from the legs of Jacquez Stuart, especially on the Rockets’ game icing final drive. Stuart picked up 53 yards on the ground in the final drive, including three huge first downs that drained the clock. It wasn’t a pretty game by any means, but Toledo picked up another bowl win for the MAC.

Game MVP: Toledo RB Jacquez Stuart: 23 carries, 111 yards