Tennessee lands transfer commitment from tackle Andrej Karic

Tennessee got some more good news in the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, picking up a commitment from Andrej Karic. The former Texas Longhorn simply stated “recruitment closed,” while changing his Twitter bio to read “OL @Vol_Football.”

Recruitment closed. — Andrej Karic (@KaricAndrej) December 19, 2022

Following the decision of Darnell Wright to forgo his COVID season and enter the NFL Draft, Tennessee did their homework on tackles. Gerald Mincey and Jeremiah Crawford will be back next season, but the depth behind them is unproven at this point. Karic fixes that issue.

The 6-5, 306 pound tackle is coming off of his sophomore season in Austin, where he appeared in 26 games over the last two years. He made two starts during that time. During training camp, Karic lost a positional battle for a starting spot, and was used a jumbo tight end in certain spots instead.

As a prospect, Karic was a four-star talent. He ranked 364th overall in the class of 2020, and appeared in the All-American Bowl

Karic entered the transfer portal on November 29th. He will have two seasons of eligibility left, and he will immediately enter the battle for a starting spot next year.

Tennessee has now pulled in commitments from Karic, UC Davis tight end McCallan Castles and Indiana kicker Charles Campbell.