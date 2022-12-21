Tennessee’s Class of 2023 Early Signing Day Live Tracker

Early signing day has changed the game in college football. Frankly, for established coaching staffs, it has taken some of the traditional drama out of things. Tennessee is expected to ink about 95 percent of its class today, with the majority of the class already in Knoxville and going through bowl practices with the team.
Regardless, we’ll follow all of the action this morning and see if we get any surprises.
EARLY SIGNING DAY LIVE TRACKER
- RB DeSean Bishop has committed to Tennessee.
- Former Kentucky RB commit Khalifa Keith has signed with Tennessee. The big bodied runner fills a need for the Vols, who lost Len’Neth Whitehead to the portal.
- Tennessee officially announces the addition of Texas OT transfer Andrej Karic. There’s some experienced tackle depth, and also a guy who could fill a guard spot.
- Longtime Tennessee commit Nathan Spillman (WR) has signed.
- Tennessee officially announces the addition of tight end McCallan Castles and kicker Charles Campbell.
- And there’s the last cornerback — four-star cornerback Rickey Gibson is in.
- Three-star safety John Slaughter signs. Slaughter and Luttrell are the last two safeties remaining in the class after Sylvester Smith flipped to Auburn this weekend.
- Four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews has signed. Tennessee is really hoping he’s a guy that can make an impact quickly.
- Three-star cornerback Christian Conyer is in.
- Four-star tackle Shamurad Umarov has sent his papers in.
- Preferred walk-on kicker Max Gilbert signs. He’s also already joined the team and is currently practicing. He joins Indiana transfer kicker Charles Campbell on the roster.
- Per 247Sports, Tennessee’s class of 2023 currently ranks 9th in the country.
- Linebackers Jeremiah Telander and Jalen Smith sign back to back. This linebacker group is a needed shot in the arm for Tennessee’s defensive talent.
- Big OL Vysen Lang is next.
- JUCO OL Larry Johnson has signed. Johnson only just recently committed to Tennessee.
- Four-star defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby is next.
- Mount Juliet’s Ayden Bussell (OL) is in.
- Another four-star edge, Chandavian Bradley, has signed. Tennessee did a really nice job on the edges with this class.
- Offensive weapon Cam Seldon has signed. Seldon is a hybrid and could see time in the Tennessee backfield this season.
- Four-star receiver Nathan Leacock is in.
- Three-star defensive lineman Nathan Duncan has signed.
- OL/DL athlete Trevor Duncan is in.
- Three-star safety and longtime Tennessee commit Jack Luttrell has signed.
- There’s the big one — five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava is in. The nation’s No. 4 overall player is officially a Volunteer.
- Smyrna’s four-star linebacker Arion Carter has signed. Carter recently picked Tennessee over Alabama.
- Five-star defensive tackle Daevin Hobbs is in. One of the more recent commitments for Tennessee, Hobbs is a true building block for Rodney Garner.
- Four-star edge rusher Caleb Herring is the first name to sign this morning.
Loading comments...