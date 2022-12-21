Tennessee’s Class of 2023 Early Signing Day Live Tracker

Early signing day has changed the game in college football. Frankly, for established coaching staffs, it has taken some of the traditional drama out of things. Tennessee is expected to ink about 95 percent of its class today, with the majority of the class already in Knoxville and going through bowl practices with the team.

Regardless, we’ll follow all of the action this morning and see if we get any surprises.

EARLY SIGNING DAY LIVE TRACKER