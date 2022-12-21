Local RB DeSean Bishop commits to Tennessee

There wasn’t much drama left for Tennessee during the early signing period, but one name was rumored in the days leading up to the event. DeSean Bishop, a local kid from Karns High School in Knoxville, narrowed his choices down to Tennessee or App State this week.

On Wednesday, he made the decision to wear orange and white.

The 5-10, 196 pound running back is a former Coastal Carolina commitment. He decommitted after Jamey Chadwell left for Liberty, opening up his options to the Mountaineers and the Volunteers. The local kid opted to stay home today.

A two-time Mr. Football award winner in the state of Tennessee, Bishop finished his high school career as the second leading rusher in Tennessee high school football history. As a junior, Bishop ran for over 3,100 yards, scoring 34 touchdowns on the ground.

Per 247Sports, Bishop is the 1,252nd ranked player in the country. He’s the 34th ranked player in the state of Tennessee. Clearly, the staff disagrees with that evaluation, opting to add him to the class as one of the final numbers they’ll take.

Bishop joins Khalifa Keith and hybrid-weapon Cam Seldon in Tennessee’s class of 2023. Jabari Small, Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson will all return in 2023, set to build off of a strong 2022.

Bishop is the 25th member of Tennessee’s class.