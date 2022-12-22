Jimmy Calloway, Jordan Phillips announce transfer destinations

A couple of former Volunteers have found new homes. Both Jordan Phillips and Jimmy Calloway found their next opportunities on Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period.

Calloway will head north to Louisville, where he’ll play for new head coach Jeff Brohm. Louisville announced his signing on Wednesday.

Calloway, a former four-star athlete, has plenty of talent. The light appeared to be coming on for him in 2021, as he got plenty of playing time in the middle of the season after Jalin Hyatt was injured. However, the explosive receiver had a key drop on a fourth-down crosser against Florida, and he never really seemed to recover.

Calloway wasn’t heard from in 2022, apparently buried on the depth chart with younger guys ahead of him.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips ends up with Maryland, just two days after hitting the transfer portal. Phillips announced his commitment on Wednesday.

The former three-star prospect was an early enrollee and was going through bowl practices with Tennessee just one year ago. He played in three games for the Volunteers in 2022, keeping his redshirt status in tact. He will now have four years left with the Terrapins.

Running backs Justin Williams-Thomas and Len’Neth Whitehead remain in the portal, along with receiver Jimmy Holiday.