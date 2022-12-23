Watch: Joe Milton launches an orange 100 yards

If anyone has a bigger arm than Joe Milton in college football, I need to see it. Tennessee’s senior quarterback has always had that tantalizing cannon, and Josh Heupel loves to let him show it off whenever he gets the chance to do so.

So why not let him launch an orange into orbit? Tennessee is getting set to take on Clemson in the Orange Bowl, after all. How far can he chuck it?

At least 100 yards.

Was that 100 yards? It looked to be at least 110 yards considering the fact that it cleared the endzone.

Milton’s arm is incredibly impressive, that has never once been questioned. His bombs that he’s thrown during his time at Tennessee are truly mesmerizing. Milton has lit up garbage time in 2022, reminding everyone what he’s capable of. He did it again to open the game against Vanderbilt.

Now he gets another shot to start. His start to end the season against Vandy can be thrown out with the rain he was battling. But this start against Clemson will be a big test, and it will be made that much tougher without the services of Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman.

You know Joe will let it rip against the Tigers, let’s see if he’s on target down the field — that’s always been the issue. The Volunteers certainly will need him to be.