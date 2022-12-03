How to watch College Football Playoff Selection show

Bowl selection Sunday is here, and all of our unanswered questions will receive an answer today. The College Football Playoff picture is down to four — five if you listen to Nick Saban. The rest of the New Year’s Six will be set afterwards.

Georgia will be the 1, Michigan will be the 2 — what happens after that? We assume Ohio State will make the leap to 4, while TCU will stay put at 3, even after the loss. Alabama is the wildcard here, but with two losses, it’s tough to see them getting into the top four.

With Ohio State moving into the top four, Tennessee is likely headed to the Orange Bowl. Clemson dominated North Carolina on Saturday night to win the ACC, clinching a spot in Miami. Could that be the matchup for the Volunteers?

We’ll have coverage all day long, with a live tracker set to run throughout the day.

How to watch

CFP Top 25 Reveal: Noon ET, ESPN

The Playoff Selection show is scheduled to run through 4 p.m. ET, where the rest of the bowl games will become official throughout the day.

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN APP