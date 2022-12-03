Report: Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh to accept South Florida head coaching job

It was a matter of time.

Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is heading south, set to take over the South Florida program. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy was the first to report the news on Saturday night.

Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh has accepted an offer to be South Florida’s coach, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. With the 38-year old Golesh, Tennessee led nation in total & scoring offense this season — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 4, 2022

Golesh was widely regarded as Josh Heupel’s right hand man, playing an important part in this offense dating back to the UCF days. He helped Heupel transform the Volunteers into the best offense in the country, just two years removed from ranking outside of the top 120.

Golesh is just 38 years old, and takes on a huge challenge in Tampa Bay. The Bulls went just 1-11 this season, firing head coach Jeff Scott midway through the year. Golesh has experience doing a little bit of everything offensively, spending time with the running backs, tight ends and as a run game coordinator in his career.

For Tennessee, it’s an interesting spot. Golesh coached the tight ends and served as Heupel’s eyes in the booth. The Volunteers now have a big opening on staff — how will they fill it? My best guess would be quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle, but we’ll see.

With signing day and bowl season approaching, we’ve got a busy few weeks ahead.