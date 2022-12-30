Orange Bowl: How to watch Tennessee vs. Clemson

It’s gameday in Miami!

No. 6 Tennessee will take on No. 7 Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium in the Orange Bowl on Friday night. It’s the biggest bowl that Tennessee has seen in the last 20 years, following the Vols’ 10-2 regular season.

Tennessee football games are now available to stream on Sling TV!

Josh Heupel’s year two team overperformed in a big way, reaching No. 1 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. Though it didn’t end how he wanted, his team still has a chance to finish with a statement win against one of college football’s best programs.

Clemson, fresh off of a dominant win in the ACC Championship, also ended the year on a sour note. They were also beaten by South Carolina, ending any outside hopes that they could sneak into the final four. They turned to former five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik in the conference title game, and the early returns looked promising. He’ll have a chance to back that up tonight.

Tennessee will be missing star quarterback Hendon Hooker, who suffered a torn ACL against South Carolina. Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt has opted out and set his sights on the draft, along with Cedric Tillman and Jeremy Banks.

Clemson will be without defensive end Myles Murphy and linebacker Trenton Simpson.

The Volunteers will turn to Joe Milton at quarterback, operating with Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton as primary receivers. True freshman Squirrel White will likely get the bulk of the work in the slot.

Through all of the news, Clemson has moved out to a six point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 61.

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Miami, Florida

TV: ESPN

Streaming: SlingTV