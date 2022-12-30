Open Game Thread: Tennessee vs. Clemson in the Orange Bowl

Tennessee and Clemson are set for battle tonight in the Orange Bowl! We’re in for the full Joe Milton experience tonight as he starts for the injured Hendon Hooker. Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt have both opted out. Does Tennessee have enough firepower to take down Dabo Swinney’s Tigers?

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Miami. ESPN will have the call.

One late note: This line has been crashing all day long. Tennessee has gone from +6 to +3.5, as the Volunteers are getting plenty of late support in the gambling markets.