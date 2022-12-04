Tennessee vs. Alcorn State: How to watch

Lost in all the bowl stuff today will be a basketball game this evening. Tennessee will be back in action at Thompson-Boling Arena, set to take on Alcorn State. The Volunteers came off of their Battle 4 Atlantis win to beat McNeese State earlier this week, 76-40.

The Volunteers have never faced the Braves before, who are currently 3-5 on the year. Alcorn has been up and down so far this year, getting a big win against Wichita State, but also getting hammered by Texas A&M Corpus Christi. They’ve lost buy games so far to Arizona State (by 22) and Ole Miss (by 15).

A trip to Knoxville is next, where they’ll face a surging Tennessee group that is once again anchored by its elite defense. The Volunteers are KenPom’s No. 3 team, featuring the top rated defense in the country to this point, per the metric.

Of course, Tennessee’s issue to this point has been an inconsistent offense. This is another chance to find some rhythm, however, and we’ll see if Josiah-Jordan James (sore knee) will be able to give it a go.

How to watch

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: None

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Odds: Tennessee -27.5