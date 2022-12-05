Transfer portal season has arrived, and it’s now in full swing. On Monday (December 5th), the portal officially opened for business, allowing hundreds of players to explore other opportunities.
The portal has become nearly as important as regular high school recruiting, as programs now have the opportunity to add proven talent from across the country. Tennessee already has some movement, and you’ll likely see more in the coming days.
We’ll keep track of all the action below.
Tennessee Transfer Portal Tracker
December 5th
- RB Len’Neth Whitehead enters the portal. Tennessee’s ‘big back’ lost his 2022 season to injury after showing some promise in 2021. The former four-star prospect also played linebacker in high school.
- RB Justin Williams-Thomas enters the portal. One of the bigger gets for Tennessee’s 2022 class, it just never seemed to fit for Williams-Thomas. The four-star back was quickly beaten out on the depth chart by Dylan Sampson.
- TE Miles Campbell enters the portal. Thought of as a dynamic big slot, Campbell never settled in at Tennessee. Another former four-star prospect, Campbell’s progress was derailed by injuries. His exit is notable with Tennessee’s lack of depth at tight end.
- WR Jimmy Holiday enters the portal. Holiday is a former three-star high school quarterback prospect who moved to wide receiver at Tennessee. He’s got speed to burn, which Tennessee featured on special teams only. Holiday found himself on the outside looking in on the receiver depth chart.
- WR Jimmy Calloway enters the portal. The former four-star athlete appeared to be on his way to a big role in the program in 2021, but he never recovered from that infamous drop in the Swamp on 4th down.
