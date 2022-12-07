Tennessee lands transfer tight end McCallan Castles

Tennessee landed their first transfer portal commitment of the period on Wednesday afternoon. McCallan Castles, a tight end coming from UC Davis, announced his intention to join the Volunteers for next season.

Very excited to announce my commitment to Tennessee! #GBO pic.twitter.com/K67pBjTy4Q — McCallan Castles (@McCallanCastles) December 7, 2022

The 6-5, 233 is a former four-star prospect who initially committed to California. Castles was named to the Senior Bowl watchlist this past season, and ended up being named to the second-team All-Big Sky. Now he gets a chance to truly prove himself, set to play in the SEC for his final season of eligibility.

McCallan has back to back 300+ yard seasons playing for UC Davis. He put up 387 yards in 2021, and 347 yards in 2022. In total, McCallan scored six times over the last two seasons.

Tennessee has an obvious need at the position, with Princeton Fant leaving and Miles Campbell entering the transfer portal. They’re still waiting on a decision from Jacob Warren, who could opt to return for one final season if he chooses. The Volunteers will also get Ethan Davis from the class of 2023, who is a highly ranked four-star prospect.

The Volunteers badly needed depth here and this could be just the start. Tennessee has also been linked to Shorter tight end Kyle Morlock. We’ll see if they can get any traction there, especially if Warren doesn’t come back.

Follow the action all season long in our Tennessee transfer portal tracker.