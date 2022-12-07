Kicker Charles Campbell announces transfer to Tennessee

The timing finally worked out for Tennessee and Charles Campbell.

A former player in-state at University School of Jackson, Campbell missed out on a scholarship offer a few years ago as the Volunteers went with Brent Cimaglia instead. Campbell ended up at Indiana instead, where he has served as the primary kicker for the Hoosiers for three years.

Tonight, he joins Tennessee after all. Campbell announced his commitment to the Volunteers with the following post on social media.

Campbell also had offers from Memphis and North Carolina. He will have one season of eligibility left, filling a big need as Chase McGrath moves on.

His mother went to Tennessee, and his little brother is currently a freshman in Knoxville. Campbell credited his trainer — former Tennessee kicker James Wilhoit — for making the initial connection with the Tennessee staff.

“I heard of a few schools that might need kickers,” Campbell told 247Sports. “And, actually, James Wilhoit, my kicking coach, he was the one that kind of told me Tennessee was looking for a grad transfer.”

Campbell made 39 of his 51 attempts during his time at Indiana. He’s been perfect on his extra points so far — 73 out of 73. In 2022, Campbell was 14-20 with a long of 51 yards.

Tennessee also has Max Gilbert committed to their 2023 class as a preferred walk-on. Campbell gives them a much-needed veteran leg, and immediately becomes the assumed starter for 2023.