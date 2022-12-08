Tennessee picks up commitment from 2023 JUCO OL

Wednesday was a busy day for Tennessee football, picking up two additions out of the transfer portal while adding another name to its class of 2023. Larry Johnson III, an offensive lineman in the junior college ranks, went ahead and picked Tennessee as well.

Johnson is absolutely massive, standing in at 6-6, 345 pounds. He comes from Hutchinson Community College, and is currently unranked by 247Sports. Johnson held offers from Houston, Syracuse, Maryland, Nebraska and a handful of others.

Tennessee offered him last week, and he didn’t waste much time after that. Johnson is set to take his official visit to Knoxville next week, and has already canceled a planned trip to Maryland.

Johnson does plan to enroll early and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Glen Elarbee needed a little more depth up front and he gets some here. Tennessee will lose Jerome Carvin, and we’re still waiting on an NFL decision from Darnell Wright. Gerald Mincey, Javontez Spraggins, Cooper Mays and Jeremiah Crawford all should return. Behind those guys, there are quite a few question marks.

Johnson will join four-star Shamurad Umarov, three-star Ayden Bussel and three-star Vysen Lang in Tennessee’s 2023 offensive line class. The Volunteers now hold 24 commitments in the class, just two weeks away from the Early Signing Period opening.