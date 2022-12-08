2024 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett decommits from Tennessee

Tennessee lost one of its early 2024 commitments on Thursday night, when 4-star wide receiver Mazeo Bennett announced he was decommitting.

Put my trust in God. Never failed me pic.twitter.com/tDn4buNmmM — JEFE (@TheMazeoBennett) December 9, 2022

Bennett didn’t spend much time in the class. He committed to Tennessee on October 16th, less than 60 days ago. His decommitment post on Twitter has a pretty clear reason for the move. He mentions recent coaching changes, which is almost certainly referring to Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh leaving for the USF job. Golesh was a strong recruiter, and this is one of the first shockwaves of his departure.

If you want to read the tea leaves a bit, you could also note that he has since received a crystal ball prediction to the South Carolina Gamecocks on 247Sports. Bennett is from Greenville, South Carolina, and it makes sense for their staff to make a push on in-state prospects. I’m sure the final two weeks of the regular season did not hurt their attempts.

Tennessee’s 2024 class falls back to just three commitments. It is still far too early to be concerned or really even care about 2024 at the moment, so this isn’t one to overanalyze. I will note that Tennessee will almost certainly keep recruiting him and hoping for another change of heart.