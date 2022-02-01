Tennessee vs. Texas A&M: How to watch

Tennessee dropped a tough one at Texas on Saturday night, now they’ll look to rebound against another team from the Lonestar State on Tuesday night. The Texas A&M Aggies are coming to town, looking to snap a four-game losing streak. They’ll have to do that in Knoxville, where the Volunteers are 11-0 on the season.

The Aggies jumped out to a 4-0 start in SEC play, but have since dropped four straight to fall to 4-4. Kentucky, LSU, Arkansas and South Carolina have each now beaten Texas A&M, bringing Buzz Williams’ team back down to earth.

Rick Barnes is 29-9 all time against Texas A&M.

Tennessee is an 11 point favorite in this matchup, per DraftKings Sportsbook. That reflects what KenPom has as well, ranking the Aggies 71st overall while the Volunteers sit 13th.

The Vols are still looking for consistency on the offensive end, something they’ve been searching for all season long. We saw spurts of brilliance in their furious comeback against Texas, now Barnes is looking to bottle that up and spread it out over 40 minutes.

“I heard Olivier and those guys saying that is who we need to be from a mental standpoint, fight,” Barnes said of the comeback. “I don’t understand why we were turning down shots (early in the game). We had shots. I am telling you. We had shots early and we didn’t take them. It puts you back on your heels. At halftime, I kept saying, we need to play with the kind of force offensively that we need to. They were talking amongst themselves when I talked in about that question. We have to be able to bring that for more than five minutes a night.”

They’ll have another couple of chances to iron out those issues this week against Texas A&M and at South Carolina.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network