Faking injuries ‘atop the agenda’ for upcoming NCAA rules meeting

It sounds like a breaking point has been reached.

The NCAA will discuss a potential rule change to fix the issue of faking injuries, which we’ve seen firsthand disrupt offenses that utilize tempo.

The idea is simple — instead of letting an offense sprint to the line of scrimmage without letting a defense call a play or substitute, defenses have found a loophole. Simply take a seat on the field and grab your leg. The trainers come out, play stops, problem solved.

Josh Heupel, who runs the fastest offense in America, has been one of the main targets of the injury fakes. Ole Miss and Purdue were easily the worst this season, as both defenses were able to successfully slow down and disrupt the Tennessee offense, helping each side find a win against the Volunteers.

According to a report from Nicole Auerbach, the NCAA has definitely noticed. National director of officials Steve Shaw told her that faking injuries would be “atop the agenda” at the next NCAA rules meeting.

National director of officials Steve Shaw told @TheAthletic that faking injuries is atop the agenda heading into the next NCAA FB rules committee meeting on March 1. "It’s an integrity issue."



If you have any ideas to fix it, he says to let him know: https://t.co/O8fjQCbzd2 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 31, 2022

One option: Sidelining a player who causes an injury stoppage for an extended period of time, such as a possession or a set of downs, perhaps with coaches having the option to use a timeout to bring a medically cleared player back into the game sooner: https://t.co/O8fjQCc72A — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 31, 2022

Josh Heupel claimed that an official said he wanted to see a rule change on the issue during the Music City Bowl. He just might get one.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was asked about #Purdue players getting injured today in the Music City Bowl. pic.twitter.com/rAtAdyKPK3 — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) December 31, 2021

Let’s hope we get some movement here. Tennessee certainly would be the biggest winner of a rule change like this, but more than that, it’s going to make the game better. Nobody wants to see a college football game creep past four hours simply because a defense has to keep faking injuries to slow someone down.

Steve Shaw is right — it’s an integrity issue. How many times did Tennessee get in rhythm only to be derailed by an Ole Miss player taking a seat on the field? It’s infuriating to watch (and absolutely contributed to the entire Tennessee-Ole Miss debacle), but at this point, it’s well within the rulebook.

Sounds like it won’t be for long, though.