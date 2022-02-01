Tennessee beats Texas A&M, 90-80

Tennessee entered Tuesday looking for their fourth straight SEC win, and they found it. The Volunteers disposed of Texas A&M, 90-80.

Josiah-Jordan James got the Volunteers started with eight quick points, immediately putting Tennessee in control. Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler each connected on two three-pointers in the first half, combining to push Tennessee out to a 43-35 lead at halftime.

The Volunteers controlled this one up until the eight minute mark in the second half. An 11-3 Texas A&M run brought the Aggies to within four points at 59-55.

Texas A&M, losers of four straight SEC games, needed this one badly, and they were playing like it in the second half. Tyrese Radford cut the Tennessee lead to just three with a layup, making it a 60-57 game.

A long Tennessee scoring drought was ended by Olivier Nkamhoua, who scored scored his 15th point to stop the bleeding for the Vols. John Fulkerson added two more on a putback under the rim.

Tennessee weathered the storm, keeping Texas A&M in the rearview mirror at 64-59 with 7:21 to play. Justin Powell extended the lead with a three a couple of minutes later. He hit another right after.

Back to back three-pointers from Powell gave Tennessee a 72-61 lead with five minutes left to play. Kennedy Chandler cashed in on a Santiago Vescovi steal on the next possession.

Texas A&M made a couple of runs from there, but Tennessee found every answer that they needed. The Volunteers took care of business tonight, despite a solid effort from the Aggies.

Tennessee shot 50 percent from the field, including 42 percent from three point range. Kennedy Chandler led the way with 16 points, followed by Nkamhoua with 15, James with 14, Zeigler with 14 and Vescovi with 13.

The Vols improved to 15-6 overall and 6-3 in conference play.

Tennessee’s next game will come on Saturday, at South Carolina.