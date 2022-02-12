Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch and open game thread

Tennessee is looking for its seventh consecutive win in SEC play this evening, set to host Vanderbilt for round two between the in-state rivals. The No. 19 Volunteers are coming off of a big road win at Mississippi State on Wednesday night, improving to 17-6 overall and 8-3 in conference play.

Tennessee has won nine straight games now over Vanderbilt, including four straight in Knoxville. The Vols took care of the Commodores in Nashville last month, winning 68-60.

Vanderbilt has taken a decent step forward this season under Jerry Stackhouse, currently 13-10 overall on the year and 5-6 in SEC play. We saw some of that progress in the last meeting, as the ‘Dores tied things up in the closing moments. Tennessee ultimately was able to answer and close the door.

Tonight, Tennessee is a 12 point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. It will be game No. 2 for Tennessee without big man Olivier Nkamhoua, as Rick Barnes continues to try and piece a new rotation together.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network