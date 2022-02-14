Tennessee climbs in latest AP Poll

Tennessee moved up from 19th to 16th in this week’s AP Poll update. The Volunteers put together another 2-0 week, picking up a road win against Mississippi State and a win at home against Vanderbilt.
The Volunteers are now 9-3 in SEC play, but the meat of their conference schedule is ahead of them. They’ll host Kentucky on Tuesday night, face Arkansas twice and also host Auburn in the coming weeks.
Speaking of Auburn, their loss to Arkansas booted them out of the No. 1 spot in this week’s poll. They didn’t fall too far though, sliding to No. 2 behind Gonzaga. Tennessee’s best win of the season, Arizona, climbed to No. 3. Tuesday’s opponent, Kentucky, moved up to No. 4.
Both Arkansas and Alabama reentered the poll at No. 23 and No. 25, respectively.
Updated AP Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Auburn
3. Arizona
4. Kentucky
5. Purdue
6. Kansas
7. Baylor
8. Providence
9. Duke
10. Villanova
11. Texas Tech
12. Illinois
13. UCLA
14. Houston
15. Wisconsin
16. Tennessee
17. USC
18. Ohio State
19. Michigan State
20. Texas
21. Murray State
22. Wyoming
23. Arkansas
24. UConn
25. Alabama
