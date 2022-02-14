Tennessee climbs in latest AP Poll

Tennessee moved up from 19th to 16th in this week’s AP Poll update. The Volunteers put together another 2-0 week, picking up a road win against Mississippi State and a win at home against Vanderbilt.

The Volunteers are now 9-3 in SEC play, but the meat of their conference schedule is ahead of them. They’ll host Kentucky on Tuesday night, face Arkansas twice and also host Auburn in the coming weeks.

Speaking of Auburn, their loss to Arkansas booted them out of the No. 1 spot in this week’s poll. They didn’t fall too far though, sliding to No. 2 behind Gonzaga. Tennessee’s best win of the season, Arizona, climbed to No. 3. Tuesday’s opponent, Kentucky, moved up to No. 4.

Both Arkansas and Alabama reentered the poll at No. 23 and No. 25, respectively.

1. Gonzaga

2. Auburn

3. Arizona

4. Kentucky

5. Purdue

6. Kansas

7. Baylor

8. Providence

9. Duke

10. Villanova

11. Texas Tech

12. Illinois

13. UCLA

14. Houston

15. Wisconsin

16. Tennessee

17. USC

18. Ohio State

19. Michigan State

20. Texas

21. Murray State

22. Wyoming

23. Arkansas

24. UConn

25. Alabama