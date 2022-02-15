Tennessee-Kentucky: How to watch

Tennessee vs. Kentucky. Rick Barnes vs. John Calipari — it’s almost always a good time. The two friends are set to square off once again tonight, with Kentucky making the quick trip south to Knoxville.

The Wildcats got the better of the Volunteers last month, now Tennessee is looking to flip the script. Barnes holds an 8-7 record over Kentucky since arriving at Tennessee, winning at least one game in every season.

Kentucky is dealing with a key injury tonight, with the status of TyTy Washington up in the air. Washington was hurt in Kentucky’s game against Florida over the weekend. That should put more pressure on veteran point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who has been in a bit of a scoring slump as of late.

The matchup down low, featuring player of the year candidate Oscar Tshiebwe against a new-look Tennessee frontcourt, will go a long way in determining a winner tonight.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network

Spread: Tennessee -1.5