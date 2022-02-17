Five-star quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava schedules another Tennessee visit

One of the highest rated prospects in the class of 2023 is set to see Tennessee once again. The Volunteers have been hot on the trail of five-star quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava since last fall, and that remains the case heading into the spring.

Iamaleava told 247Sports that he would be visiting Tennessee once again in March, marking his second trip to Knoxville. His first look at Tennessee came last season in the finale against Vanderbilt. His next will come on March 5th.

“I have visits to Tennessee and Georgia locked in,” Iamaleava said. “I’ll be at Tennessee March 5 and Georgia will be March 12. I went to a game at Tennessee last year and loved it there. I love the coaching staff and had a great time in that atmosphere and they’re recruiting me really hard.” (247Sports)

Iamaleava is from California and is a top five player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. The 6-5, 195 pound quarterback is the third ranked passer in the country, and has a chance to end up as the top overall player in the cycle.

Of course, Tennessee has plenty of competition here. Iamaleava is coming off of a visit to Oregon, where he met the new staff in Eugene. Alabama is heavily involved, along with Georgia, Miami and UCLA.

Iamaleava named a top 12 on Christmas day, and says he will trim to eight soon. He plans on committing at some point in April.

So Tennessee has a couple of west coast schools closer to home to beat, along with the usual Georgia and Alabama. However, it’s notable that they’ve hung around to this point, and getting him on campus twice is a good sign. The Volunteers should be in good shape here to make the top eight, and we’ll see what happens from there after next month’s visit.