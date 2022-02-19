Tennessee vs. Arkansas: How to watch

Another day, another massive game for Tennessee. Just a fews days removed from Tennessee’s massive win over No. 4 Kentucky, the Volunteers must go on the road to one of the toughest venues in all of college basketball.

No. 23 Arkansas will play host to the Vols this afternoon at Bud Walton Arena, a place that Tennessee hasn’t won since 2009. The Razorbacks are 20-6 overall, sitting fourth in the conference standings at 9-4. They’ll be looking to move back to third with a win today.

Arkansas went through a lull around Christmas, dropping games to Oklahoma, Hofstra, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. After an 0-3 start to SEC play, the Razorbacks have been red hot. They’ve now won 10 of their last 11, with their only loss in that streak coming at Alabama.

Tennessee is on a similar streak, and something has to give today.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Spread: Arkansas -2.5

Radio: Vol Network