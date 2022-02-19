Tennessee lands as a No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament committee’s mock bracket

The NCAA Tournament committee did a mock run today, releasing their current top 16 seeds for next month’s field. Tennessee, following a huge win over No. 4 ranked Kentucky, landed on the three-seed line.

It was Tennessee’s second win over a potential No. 1 seed this season, adding to the Arizona win earlier in the season. They’ll have a chance to add another next week, set to host Auburn in Knoxville.

The Volunteers have been hovering around the four-seed line in the midst of a hot streak in SEC play. Now with a few big games left to finish out the schedule, Tennessee has a big chance to move firmly onto this No. 3 line, or perhaps even higher. The Vols are up to No. 9 in the NET rankings, continuing to build on a strong resume.

Another opportunity to move up will come today on the road at No. 23 Arkansas (4 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Gonzaga-Auburn-Arizona-Kansas were the projected No. 1 seeds, with just 22 days until Selection Sunday arrives for real.

Top 16 Seeds (As of February 19th)

1. Gonzaga

2. Auburn

3. Arizona

4. Kansas

5. Baylor

6. Kentucky

7. Purdue

8. Duke

9. Villanova

10. Texas Tech

11. Tennessee

12. Illinois

13. Wisconsin

14. UCLA

15. Providence

16. Texas