Tennessee announces signing of 2022 DL commit Jayson Jenkins

Wednesday marked the traditional signing day date for the 2022 cycle, but all of Tennessee’s work had been done. There was just one thing left to do, really — announce the signing of the newly committed defensive line prospect Jayson Jenkins.

The Volunteers made it official this morning.

Jenkins, a 6-6, 260 pound prospect out of New Jersey, became the final commitment of Tennessee’s 2022 class. The three-star prospect picked Tennessee over offers from Boston College, West Virginia and Pittsburgh. Florida was also in on Jenkins, hosting him on an official visit last month.

He visited Tennessee last weekend, which sealed the deal. Jenkins committed to Tennessee on Saturday night, and has now signed just a few days later.

Here’s our recruiting guru Clint Eiland’s take on Jenkins.

Jenkins is a large human being, measuring in at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds. He looks every bit of his height, often times towering over opposing linemen on the field. It will be fascinating to see how Tennessee uses Jenkins, simply because he has such a versatile frame at the moment. He could reasonably develop into a defensive end or defensive tackle. If they wanted him to check out the offense, Jenkins could also grow into an offensive tackle with some weight room work. He’s quick on his feet and has a noticeable wingspan advantage. He is definitely a raw prospect that will need a lot of work before he’s able to contribute meaningfully. Thankfully Tennessee has some veteran options on the defensive line, so Jenkins has time to figure it out.

Tennessee remains 14th in the 2022 class rankings, per 247Sports. Focus now shifts in full to the 2023 class, and of course, the transfer portal.