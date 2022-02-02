Tennessee adds three-star athlete Shannon Blair as preferred walk-on

Not too long ago, Shannon Blair was committed to Michigan State. Today, he signed with Tennessee as a preferred walk-on. The Knoxville native was committed to the Spartans for over six months before decommitting just before early signing day.

Now the class of 2022 defensive back will be staying home. Blair picked this opportunity with Tennessee over a scholarship offer from Charlotte, who joined the race late after his decommitment from Michigan State.

Blair is a three-star prospect, ranking 890th in the country, per 247Sports. He’s the 32nd ranked player in the state of Tennessee. Duke, Purdue, Virginia, Wake Forest and Memphis were a few of his other scholarship offers.

Tennessee could use more numbers in the secondary going into 2022, and Blair will obviously help that situation. He’s coming off of a torn ACL, which ended up costing him most of his senior season. That injury likely ended up costing him several other scholarship opportunities, as programs get more selective with their classes now in the transfer portal era.

The Volunteers will now help Blair recover from the injury, hoping to help him make the most of an unfortunate situation.

He joins WR/DB Malik Ganaway, DE/TE Joshua Helsdon, ATH Derek Taylor and ATH Whit Johnson as walk-ons to join the Tennessee football program.