Report: Tennessee receivers coach Kodi Burns takes same job with Saints

We were that close to keeping Josh Heupel’s staff completely together for year two, but that’s life in college football. Kodi Burns is set to move on to the NFL, accepting the wide receivers coach job with the New Orleans Saints.

Pete Thamel had the report on Monday morning.

Sources: University of Tennessee WR coach Kodi Burns has accepted the New Orleans Saints wide receivers job. Burns is a former Auburn player who has also coached at Middle Tennessee, Arizona State and Auburn. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 21, 2022

Burns had a great year one in Knoxville, helping veteran receivers Cedric Tillman and Velus Jones Jr. emerge in Heupel’s offense. Burns also helped add a strong receiver class, which included Kaleb Webb, Cam Miller, Squirrel White and Chas Nimrod.

He will now join the Saints in the NFL ranks, working under new head coach Dennis Allen after Sean Payton stepped away. Burns will be working with former Tennessee Volunteer Marquez Callaway, as the Saints move into a new era.

So Tennessee’s pretty much silent offseason now has some noise to deal with, as Heupel now has an opening to fill on staff. Stay tuned over the next couple of weeks as he works to do that ahead of spring practice.