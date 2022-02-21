Tennessee slides in latest AP Poll

Following a win over Kentucky at home and a road loss to Arkansas, Tennessee dropped in the latest AP Poll on Monday. The Volunteers went from 16th to 17th, holding serve in the new update.

Tennessee was a projected No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament committee’s mock selection on Saturday, landing at No. 11 overall. Obviously that was before the loss to Arkansas later that afternoon. The Volunteers still rank 11th in NET, however.

Tennessee will close regular season play with games at Missouri, hosting Auburn, at Georgia and hosting Arkansas.

Gonzaga held on to the top spot once again this week, and Arizona jumped Auburn for the No. 2 spot after the Tigers’ loss to Florida. Kentucky slid down to No. 6, while Arkansas jumped up to 18th. Alabama is back up to 24th.

Latest AP Top 25 Poll (February 21st)

1. Gonzaga

2. Arizona

3. Auburn

4. Purdue

5. Kansas

6. Kentucky

7. Duke

8. Villanova

9. Texas Tech

10. Baylor

11. Providence

12. UCLA

13. Wisconsin

14. Houston

15. Illinois

16. USC

17. Tennessee

18. Arkansas

19. Murray State

20. Texas

21. UConn

22. Ohio State

23. Saint Mary’s

24. Alabama

25. Iowa