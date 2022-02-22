Tennessee vs. Missouri: How to watch

Tennessee will be looking to bounce back tonight with another road game, this time against Cuonzo Martin’s Missouri Tigers. The Vols are coming off of a loss to Arkansas on Saturday, which bounced them back into a tie for third in the SEC standings at 10-4 in conference play.

With just four games remaining on the schedule, these next two weeks will obviously be big for seeding in the upcoming SEC Tournament.

Missouri limps into this one on a three game losing streak, just 10-17 overall on the season. The Tigers have proven to be a much tougher out at home, however, taking Auburn, Alabama and Florida to the wire in Columbia. Tennessee will be looking to avoid that tonight.

The Volunteers are listed as 10.5 point favorites tonight, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Location: Columbia, Missouri

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network