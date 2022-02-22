Kodi Burns says goodbye to Tennessee

Kodi Burns is officially on his way to the NFL ranks. The now former Tennessee wide receivers coach accepted the wide receivers coach job with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, joining Dennis Allen’s new staff.

Burns confirmed the news himself, releasing a farewell to Tennessee fans via Twitter.

I am grateful to Coach Heupel, our players and all of Vol Nation for the incredible experience this past year at Tennessee. We established a strong foundation, set school offensive records and built relationships that will last a lifetime. As I embark on a dream of coaching in the NFL, I can’t wait to see the continued growth of the program under Coach Heupel. Tennessee football is in great hands, and the program’s best days are ahead. Thank you Vol Nation, Kodi Burns

Burns joined Josh Heupel’s staff at UCF just before Heupel took the Tennessee job. Burns followed Heupel to Knoxville, helping to instantly turn around the Volunteers on the offensive side of the ball.

He coached Cedric Tillman to the first 1,000 yard season by a Tennessee receiver since Justin Hunter back in 2012. Burns also helped Velus Jones Jr. breakout as a super senior, who will now more than likely be drafted in a couple of months.

Heupel now has a key on-field role to fill — a gig that should be pretty attractive considering the year one jump this staff just pulled off.