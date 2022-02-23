Tennessee makes top four for transferring UCLA edge rusher Mitchell Agude

Tennessee is in the hunt for another player in the transfer portal, this time chasing former UCLA edge rusher Mitchell Agude. The Volunteers made Agude’s top four on Tuesday, as the former Bruin will now pick from Oregon, Washington, Miami and Tennessee to find his next home.

Agude was an All Pac-12 Second-Team selection last season, racking up 54 tackles, two sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss. He stands in at 6-4, 245 pounds.

Agude entertained the idea of entering the 2022 NFL Draft, but opted to return to UCLA instead. Shortly after, his name appeared in the transfer portal. Before arriving at UCLA, Agude took the junior college route. In the JUCO class of 2020, Agude was the second-ranked weakside defensive end prospect in the class, per 247Sports.

Tennessee certainly could use another veteran body on the edge to add to the rotation. The Volunteers will return Tyler Baron, Byron Young and Roman Harrison, but lack depth at the spot. Rodney Garner will add James Pearce to that group this fall, along with Joshua Josephs.

Heupel’s staff was in on popular defensive end transfer Jared Verse earlier this offseason, but lost out to Florida State. They’ll now try for Agude here, and likely several other names over the next couple of months.