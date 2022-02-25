Watch: Tennessee introduces new running back Justin Williams

Select members of the 2022 class have been on campus now for over a month, settling into their new homes and getting set into their daily routines. Classes have begun, and spring football practice looms, which will give these players a chance to get a leg up ahead of the fall.
One of the highest-ranked newcomers is four-star running back Justin Williams, who picked Tennessee over Auburn after decommitting from West Virginia. Williams picked Tennessee likely in part due to a chance to play right off the bat, potentially sliding in behind Jabari Small on the depth chart.
Before we get to see Williams take the field, Tennessee gave us a chance to get to know him a little better during their latest episode of First and Ten.
ꜰɪʀꜱᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛᴇɴ: ɴᴇᴡᴄᴏᴍᴇʀ ᴇᴅɪᴛɪᴏɴ@akajwill #GBO pic.twitter.com/11pLhvHZ05— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) February 23, 2022
Williams was the 283rd ranked prospect in the 2022 class, per 247Sports. The 6-0, 205 pound back now enters the running back picture, set to battle Len’Neth Whitehead, Jaylen Wright, Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson for playing time in Josh Heupel’s electric offense.
