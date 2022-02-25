2022 SEC Media Days schedule revealed

The SEC has revealed the daily lineups for the 2022 edition of SEC Media Days, which will take place at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia this year. The always entertaining event is set for July 18th through July 21st.

Josh Heupel drew a Thursday slot this year, sandwiched in between two of the main attractions of the week. He will follow Bryan Harsin, who has had nothing short of a disastrous offseason to this point. Jimbo Fisher, fresh off of inking the No. 1 class in the country will follow Heupel on Thursday to close out the event.

Brian Kelly will bat in the lead-off spot in his first appearance at SEC Media Days. He will be followed by the always entertaining personalities of Lane Kiffin and Eli Drinkwitz.

The full schedule, which will include the student-athletes, will be released a few weeks before the event takes place.

2022 SEC Media Days Schedule

MONDAY, July 18

LSU – Brian Kelly

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

TUESDAY, July 19

Alabama – Nick Saban

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 20

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Florida – Billy Napier

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

THURSDAY, July 21

Auburn – Bryan Harsin

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher