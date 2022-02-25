2022 SEC Media Days schedule revealed

The SEC has revealed the daily lineups for the 2022 edition of SEC Media Days, which will take place at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia this year. The always entertaining event is set for July 18th through July 21st.
Josh Heupel drew a Thursday slot this year, sandwiched in between two of the main attractions of the week. He will follow Bryan Harsin, who has had nothing short of a disastrous offseason to this point. Jimbo Fisher, fresh off of inking the No. 1 class in the country will follow Heupel on Thursday to close out the event.
Brian Kelly will bat in the lead-off spot in his first appearance at SEC Media Days. He will be followed by the always entertaining personalities of Lane Kiffin and Eli Drinkwitz.
The full schedule, which will include the student-athletes, will be released a few weeks before the event takes place.
2022 SEC Media Days Schedule
MONDAY, July 18
LSU – Brian Kelly
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
TUESDAY, July 19
Alabama – Nick Saban
Mississippi State – Mike Leach
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
WEDNESDAY, July 20
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Florida – Billy Napier
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
THURSDAY, July 21
Auburn – Bryan Harsin
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
