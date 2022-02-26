Bracketology: Tennessee could move firmly to No. 3 seed with win over Auburn

Can you believe it? Selection Sunday is just 15 days away. Conference play will wrap up next week, and then tournament season is officially on from there.

Tennessee has been strong down the stretch, picking up good-looking wins over Kentucky and LSU while holding serve everywhere else. They have a chance to add another huge win as they host third-ranked Auburn this afternoon in Knoxville.

The Volunteers made a big leap in the bracketology world after their win against Kentucky, but failed to sustain that momentum with a loss at Arkansas just a few days later. Still, Tennessee is tracking for one of the top 16 seeds, as long as the wheels don’t fall completely off in the next 14 days.

Here’s where things stand entering Saturday.

Where Tennessee stands in the latest Bracketology projections

ESPN: No. 3 seed vs. No. 14 Northern Iowa

CBS: No. 4 seed vs. No. 13 South Dakota State

SBNation: No. 4 seed vs. No. 13 South Dakota State

USA Today: No. 3 seed vs. No. 14 Towson

Bracket Matrix: No. 3 seed (12th overall)

If Tennessee finds a win today, they’ll likely move to a consensus No. 3 seed, with a shot to go even higher. The Vols will finish the regular season with a trip to Georgia, and then will turn around and host Arkansas for the final home game of the season.

They will then head to Tampa for the SEC Tournament, set to begin on March 9th and run through March 13th.